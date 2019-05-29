Tennis > Roland Garros

VIDEO - Roland Garros: Suarez Navarro-Rogers 6-1 7-6 6-3, gli highlights

Roland Garros: Suarez Navarro-Rogers 6-1 7-6 6-3, gli highlights
La spagnola si aggiudica la vittoria nella partita con la statunitense e passa al terzo turno.

La primavera di Parigi ci porta sulla terra rossa del Roland Garros, la casa di un certo Rafael Nadal alla caccia dell'11° sigillo. Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem, Fognini e tutti gli altri sfideranno lo specialista spagnolo. Chi avrà la meglio questa volta?

Gli highlights, i colpi più belli, le interviste, le curiosità… Tutto il meglio del Roland Garros lo trovi solo su it.eurosport.com – Buona visione!
