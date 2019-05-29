Tennis > Roland Garros

VIDEO - Roland Garros: Ruud-Berrettini 6-4 7-5 6-3, gli highlights

Roland Garros: Ruud-Berrettini 6-4 7-5 6-3, gli highlights
708 visualizzazioni | 02:55
Highlights Roland Garros

1 ora fa

Video highlights Roland Garros 2019, Ruud-Berrettini 6-4 7-5 6-3. Le immagini del secondo turno.

La primavera di Parigi ci porta sulla terra rossa del Roland Garros, la casa di un certo Rafael Nadal alla caccia dell'11° sigillo. Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem, Fognini e tutti gli altri sfideranno lo specialista spagnolo. Chi avrà la meglio questa volta?

Gli highlights, i colpi più belli, le interviste, le curiosità… Tutto il meglio del Roland Garros lo trovi solo su it.eurosport.com – Buona visione!
Mostra di piùMostra meno

Highlights Roland Garros


AltroAltri video di Highlights Roland Garros
0Leggi e commenta
0Leggi e commenta
Prossimi video