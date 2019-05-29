Tennis > Roland Garros

VIDEO - Roland Garros: Nadal-Maden 6-1 6-2 6-4, gli highlights

316 visualizzazioni | 02:49
51 minuti faAggiornato 11 minuti fa

Il mancino di Manacor regola il tedesco con qualche sbavatura solo nel terzo set e accede al terzo turno, dove affronterà Goffin.

La primavera di Parigi ci porta sulla terra rossa del Roland Garros, la casa di un certo Rafael Nadal alla caccia dell'11° sigillo. Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem, Fognini e tutti gli altri sfideranno lo specialista spagnolo. Chi avrà la meglio questa volta?

Gli highlights, i colpi più belli, le interviste, le curiosità…
