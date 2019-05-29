Tennis > Roland Garros

VIDEO - Roland Garros: Goffin-Kecmanovic 6-2 6-4 6-3, gli highlights

21 visualizzazioni | 02:58
Il tennista belga vince in 3 set contro il serbo classe 1999 e passa al terzo turno dove incontrerà il n°2 al mondo Rafael Nadal.

