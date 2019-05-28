Tennis > Roland Garros

VIDEO - Roland Garros: Berrettini/Sonego-Murray/Soares 4-6 7-5 7-6

Roland Garros: Berrettini/Sonego-Murray/Soares 4-6 7-5 7-6
1.841 visualizzazioni | 01:48
2 ore faAggiornato 1 ora fa

Grandissima la coppia di doppio azzurra, che vince in rimonta addirittura contro il numero 2 del seeding del doppio, Jamie Murray.

La primavera di Parigi ci porta sulla terra rossa del Roland Garros, la casa di un certo Rafael Nadal alla caccia dell'11° sigillo. Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem, Fognini e tutti gli altri sfideranno lo specialista spagnolo. Chi avrà la meglio questa volta?

Gli highlights, i colpi più belli, le interviste, le curiosità… Tutto il meglio del Roland Garros lo trovi solo su it.eurosport.com – Buona visione!
