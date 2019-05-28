Tennis > Roland Garros

VIDEO - Roland Garros: Bautista Agut-Johnson 6-3 6-4 6-2, gli highlights

Roland Garros: Bautista Agut-Johnson 6-3 6-4 6-2, gli highlights
Highlights Roland Garros

Video highlights Roland Garros Bautista Agut-Johnson, primo turno 2019: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 la vittoria dello spagnolo.

La primavera di Parigi ci porta sulla terra rossa del Roland Garros, la casa di un certo Rafael Nadal alla caccia dell'11° sigillo. Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem, Fognini e tutti gli altri sfideranno lo specialista spagnolo. Chi avrà la meglio questa volta?

Gli highlights, i colpi più belli, le interviste, le curiosità… Tutto il meglio del Roland Garros lo trovi solo su it.eurosport.com – Buona visione!
Highlights Roland Garros


