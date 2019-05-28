Tennis > Roland Garros

VIDEO - McDonald si sente poco bene e va a vomitare a bordo campo

McDonald si sente poco bene e va a vomitare a bordo campo
8.695 visualizzazioni | 02:44
Eurosport

1 ora faAggiornato 16 minuti fa

Il tennista statunitense, durante la sfida col giapponese Nishioka, ferma il gioco per problemi di stomaco ed è costretto a rifugiarsi fuori dal campo.

La primavera di Parigi ci porta sulla terra rossa del Roland Garros, la casa di un certo Rafael Nadal alla caccia dell'11° sigillo. Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem, Fognini e tutti gli altri sfideranno lo specialista spagnolo. Chi avrà la meglio questa volta?

Gli highlights, i colpi più belli, le interviste, le curiosità… Tutto il meglio del Roland Garros lo trovi solo su it.eurosport.com – Buona visione!
Mostra di piùMostra meno

Tennis


AltroAltri video di Highlights Roland Garros
0Leggi e commenta
0Leggi e commenta
Prossimi video